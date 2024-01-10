Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Entry/Mudroom

The mudroom offers plenty of built-in storage, which was essential for the family with young children. The bold panoramic wallpaper is Forêt Noire by Nathalie Lété for Moustache.
By reconfiguring the main areas, the designer was able to incorporate a mudroom area with custom bamboo built-ins.
The multifunctional organizer at the entry includes an umbrella stand, a shoe rack, and an adjustable pegboard that serves as a wine rack and hat/helmet rack.
New storage, multifunctional pegs, and pegboards help a New York City lawyer make the most of his 710-square-foot apartment. In the foyer, StudioKCA turned a closet into a valet area.
The mudroom, outfitted in custom oak millwork, connects the garage to the entry hall.
