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Collection by Louise wileman

Engelbrecht

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Designed by award-winning architecture firm SO-IL, 144 Vanderbilt has a distinct pink precast concrete exterior and over 11,000-square-feet or private amenity spaces.
Designed by award-winning architecture firm SO-IL, 144 Vanderbilt has a distinct pink precast concrete exterior and over 11,000-square-feet or private amenity spaces.
The parents’ bedroom, added during the renovation, is fitted with an Eva timber bed, Step Step stool, Aatos chair, and Linus lounge chair, the parents’ bedroom is functional and deliberately pared-back.
The parents’ bedroom, added during the renovation, is fitted with an Eva timber bed, Step Step stool, Aatos chair, and Linus lounge chair, the parents’ bedroom is functional and deliberately pared-back.
The red-tiled entrance leads past a set of curvaceous powder-blue cabinets to the kitchen.
The red-tiled entrance leads past a set of curvaceous powder-blue cabinets to the kitchen.
In the kitchen, olive green cabinets pair with Calacatta marble, stylish fixtures, and a circular, wood-clad island.
In the kitchen, olive green cabinets pair with Calacatta marble, stylish fixtures, and a circular, wood-clad island.
Originally built by Walter Thomas Brooks in 1962, this Napa abode received a breath of fresh air in the form of a new kitchen by Henrybuilt. Maintaining its connection to the living and dining areas, the room is anchored by an island with leather pulls. Its pared-down look, in harmony with the other spaces, is defined by minimal open shelving, built-in storage, and refined matte finishes.
Originally built by Walter Thomas Brooks in 1962, this Napa abode received a breath of fresh air in the form of a new kitchen by Henrybuilt. Maintaining its connection to the living and dining areas, the room is anchored by an island with leather pulls. Its pared-down look, in harmony with the other spaces, is defined by minimal open shelving, built-in storage, and refined matte finishes.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
The variation in the custom blue-tiled backsplash references the Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy that embraces imperfection and transience.
The variation in the custom blue-tiled backsplash references the Japanese wabi-sabi philosophy that embraces imperfection and transience.
Note the end of the kitchen island that’s covered in white micro mosaic tiles to match the dining space opposite.
Note the end of the kitchen island that’s covered in white micro mosaic tiles to match the dining space opposite.
Next to the open kitchen shelving is a textured amber glass panel from Axess Glass that adds a pop of brightness to the rear wall. The glass panel is part of a sliding door that leads to the bedrooms and bathroom.
Next to the open kitchen shelving is a textured amber glass panel from Axess Glass that adds a pop of brightness to the rear wall. The glass panel is part of a sliding door that leads to the bedrooms and bathroom.
For this Swedish kitchen, an extra-thin slab of Carrara marble was used for the countertop and backsplash so that it would recede into the space, not overwhelm it. The room is also outfitted with IKEA cabinets painted a serene powder blue—adding a vintage vibe, and a high-low sense of style.
For this Swedish kitchen, an extra-thin slab of Carrara marble was used for the countertop and backsplash so that it would recede into the space, not overwhelm it. The room is also outfitted with IKEA cabinets painted a serene powder blue—adding a vintage vibe, and a high-low sense of style.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone was updated with a white Carrara backsplash that frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry, providing a white background that makes the Matte-black quartzite kitchen island pop.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone was updated with a white Carrara backsplash that frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry, providing a white background that makes the Matte-black quartzite kitchen island pop.
Passionate about recycling, a Belgium designer couple Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke upcycled a beautifully veined marble tabletop from Vereecke’s parents’ house as the backsplash for their kitchen, pairing it with metal countertops for a chic industrial look.
Passionate about recycling, a Belgium designer couple Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke upcycled a beautifully veined marble tabletop from Vereecke’s parents’ house as the backsplash for their kitchen, pairing it with metal countertops for a chic industrial look.
Jonas Bjerre-Polsen at home in his custom-designed Surface kitchen from Norm Architects for Reform.
Jonas Bjerre-Polsen at home in his custom-designed Surface kitchen from Norm Architects for Reform.
Bjerre-Poulsen's personal goals were to create a space that was highly functional as well as exceedingly beautiful.
Bjerre-Poulsen's personal goals were to create a space that was highly functional as well as exceedingly beautiful.
"We wanted to create a kitchen that would develop and become prettier with time. Something that was raw, tactile, and natural. Our kitchen reflects this thought by using materials from nature to carry the design. In Scandinavia, we have a tradition of inviting nature inside, blurring the boundaries between what is inside and outside," says Bjerre-Poulsen.
"We wanted to create a kitchen that would develop and become prettier with time. Something that was raw, tactile, and natural. Our kitchen reflects this thought by using materials from nature to carry the design. In Scandinavia, we have a tradition of inviting nature inside, blurring the boundaries between what is inside and outside," says Bjerre-Poulsen.
The handles of Bjerre-Poulsen’s kitchen are bronzed tombac, a material that has been discontinued; however, Reform now offers handles in brass for a similar look.
The handles of Bjerre-Poulsen’s kitchen are bronzed tombac, a material that has been discontinued; however, Reform now offers handles in brass for a similar look.
The cabinetry is meant to feel like a freestanding piece of furniture, whether or not it is placed against the wall or in the center of the room.
The cabinetry is meant to feel like a freestanding piece of furniture, whether or not it is placed against the wall or in the center of the room.

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