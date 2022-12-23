SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Noah Selz

Emi

View 14 Photos
A typical Lake|Flato Porch House can be completed in approximately 12 months with construction costs running from $300 to $350 per square foot.
A typical Lake|Flato Porch House can be completed in approximately 12 months with construction costs running from $300 to $350 per square foot.
"Radical sustainability
"Radical sustainability