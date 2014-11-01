Emerging Designers Dream Up Solutions for the 21st-Century Office

A design competition organized by Unbranded Design and Herman Miller solicits new concepts for today's changing office.

Chicago-based Unbranded Design offers up-and-coming designers a platform for community feedback and development opportunites. They recently one-upped themselves by partnering with Herman Miller for an open competition to develop new furniture concepts meant to improve the increasingly unanchored day of the average mobile worker. The competition has been whittled down to 15 finalists, drawn from more than 400 entries, with the winner receiving $10,000 and royalties from possible production by the iconic brand. The top designs are collected here; take a look, then vote for your favorite until November 3, 2014