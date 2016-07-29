Collection by The Platonic Fireplace Company
Electric Fireplaces
Fireplaces remain central to all domestic homes, whether traditional or contemporary, even in this rapidly moving digital age. Pressures on building costs and interior space increasingly squeeze out naturally vented fireplaces, bringing about the need to continuously innovate. Platonic apply state of the art flame effect techniques with electronic LED technology to a select range of their products. The combination of contemporary styling and digital control offers a compelling alternative to a gas fireplace.