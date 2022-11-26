SubscribeSign In
Each of the the home's three bedrooms frame striking views of the 26-acre rural property.
The cold-rolled steel stringer and railing for the staircase adds a rustic touch that evokes the clients’ childhood memories of holidaying in cabins.
With raw barn boards on the ceiling and a casual arrangement of beds and bunks, the “bunkie” has more of a cottage feeling than the main building.
Opposite the living room, sliding glass doors wrap around the dining area and kitchen, providing access to the large terrace. A large table seats up to 12, with additional space along the island.
A custom steel dining table with a walnut insert is surrounded by Eames Molded Plastic side chairs; the hanging fixture is from Tech Lighting.
Sutherland removed the drop ceiling to cabin’s structural wood beams—between which she carefully hid the conduits for the Juno track lights. The family plays games and does puzzles at the picnic table, which is a relic from the original owners.
A 305-square foot addition on the south side of the cabin accommodates a dining area complete with sliders to the lake. The cabin is 2,665 square feet, including the new roof deck atop the addition. New, large windows afford gracious views of the lake from the living room and primary suite.
Deborah and Michael went to Carrera, Italy, to find the marble used in the kitchen counters. For heat mitigation, the stove’s hood uses a swamp cooler to condition the return air when it’s hot out.
The flooring switches from warm, engineered white oak in the living room to concrete in the kitchen to make cleaning a breeze.
The custom zinc cabinets and quartzite countertops of Mark Berryman’s Tribeca apartment reflect the sun as it sets over Manhattan. Workstead designer Robert Highsmith kept the apartment’s original fir beams and painted its existing pipes Onyx by Benjamin Moore. The counter stools are by Sawkille, and the floors are white oak from LV Wood. The range is by Viking.
The windows are Zola, a brand that designs European-style windows, which are built "like an old-fashioned refrigerator that seals against a tight gasket with a latch."
The staircase, made of steel with treads of cherry harvested from the site, was a collaboration with Flywheel Industrial Arts in Montpelier, Vermont. "It's a piece of art to some extent,
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
