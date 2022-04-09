efficacité
Daniela and Francisco are a psychologist and engineer by day (respectively), but they’d almost always rather be outdoors. They’re avid hikers and passionate about sustainability, so when they had the chance to build an off-the-grid vacation home on a rustic lakeside patch of land in Southern Chile, they jumped on it.
Project architect Chris Gilbert and Miranda Louey’s five-year-old, Arthur, balances on a custom couch from King Living in their townhome’s sunken living area on the ground floor. The couple wanted the units’ interiors to evoke the feeling of the bush where they grew up, so they went with Australian hardwoods for the joinery, including silvertop ash for the slatted ceilings throughout.
To achieve a path to homeownership without leaving the city or breaking the bank, three families in the sustainable design industry pooled resources to fashion an arrangement of three solar-powered, net-neutral-energy townhouses in place of a dilapidated 1970s single-family home in Brunswick, Australia.
11 more saves