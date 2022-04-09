Cyber Week: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code WEEK35
efficacité

Daniela and Francisco are a psychologist and engineer by day (respectively), but they’d almost always rather be outdoors. They’re avid hikers and passionate about sustainability, so when they had the chance to build an off-the-grid vacation home on a rustic lakeside patch of land in Southern Chile, they jumped on it.
To bring sunlight into the lakeside home, Max-A set a giant skylight in one of its roof facets.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
Towering trees surrounding the landmark residence provide plenty of shade and privacy.
Project architect Chris Gilbert and Miranda Louey’s five-year-old, Arthur, balances on a custom couch from King Living in their townhome’s sunken living area on the ground floor. The couple wanted the units’ interiors to evoke the feeling of the bush where they grew up, so they went with Australian hardwoods for the joinery, including silvertop ash for the slatted ceilings throughout.
To achieve a path to homeownership without leaving the city or breaking the bank, three families in the sustainable design industry pooled resources to fashion an arrangement of three solar-powered, net-neutral-energy townhouses in place of a dilapidated 1970s single-family home in Brunswick, Australia.
At 74 square meters (797 square feet), this variation of the Vinkelhuset line by Danish modular cabin designer Møn Huset is L-shaped in plan and hits all the right notes, boasting clean lines, a practical gabled roof, and simple, attractive detailing on the interior.
Module Grid House by Tetsuo Yamaji Architects is a two-story, flat-roofed residence in Saitama, Japan, that uses <i>shakkanho</i>, a traditional measurement system based on grids of tatami mats—each grid measures 30-by-30-feet.
An exposed wooden frame and corrugated metal exterior give way to bright, white interiors. The plywood kitchen echoes the timber framing.
Next to the Todaiji Temple in Nara, Japan, House of 33 Years by architectural firm Assistant takes its name from the clients, an elderly couple who hadn’t moved from their previous home for 33 years.
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
The 10 homes form an L-shaped development on a large corner lot in Örebro, Sweden.
The compact row houses feature carefully angled solar panels that harness every moment of the sun.
Influenced by late Swedish architect Bengt Warne’s naturhus concept (in short, a house built in an agricultural greenhouse), Roja Brimalm and Johan Holmstedt worked with architect Fredrik Olson at Tailor Made Architects to design their home southwest of Stockholm.
With the use of glass, this outer space became part of the interior space in this renovation by Jesús Castillo Oli in Palencia, Spain. The industrial structure in a rural area of northern Spain was in a state of ruin prior to being transformed into a holiday home.
Located in Guimaraes, Portugal, the Porto-based firm Cannatà e Fernandes took sections of this nineteenth-century stone factory which were beyond repair and replaced them with white concrete for this thoughtful rebuild.
