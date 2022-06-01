Eating nook
Overlooking Carl Schurz Park and the East River on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, this three-bedroom residence was designed by architect Peter Marino as an airy loft teeming with artistic charm. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, while stained solid oak floors anchor the home. Just off of the living room, a custom-built dining area with banquette seating offers a cheery space to enjoy a meal or a coffee with a book.
This renovated 19th-century Harlem brownstone is teeming with organic materials and textures, including reclaimed wood beams and boards, stone floors, and Moroccan tile. In the kitchen, antique hand-hewn beams sit overhead, mirrored by reclaimed heart pine flooring. Adding to the charm are exposed brick and a restored antique Biedermeier bench that was custom fit as a banquette.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Asheville, North Carolina with distant north views of Mount Spivey, Assembly Architecture & Build designed an energy-efficient home with earthy materials, including locally milled cypress, southern yellow pine, and Spanish terra cotta tile. An atrium makes up the center of the home, bringing natural light into its core, which cools the space, filters the air, and minimizes street facing windows. Adjacent to the kitchen, facing the airy central space, is a birch plywood banquette with storage.
Síol Studios renovated a 1920s Spanish Colonial-style home as an L.A. getaway for a creative couple. The designers prioritized keeping the original charm of the home while updating it to accommodate an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Each element in the home is a statement piece, particularly the custom-designed curving pink banquette. Upholstered in a durable outdoor-grade fabric, the seat is not only beautiful, but resilient against spills and wet swimsuits.
