Eating nook

A custom maple table by Duff & Co. serves as a work-from-home hub or a place for the family to gather around and work on a puzzle—that isn't the kitchen table. The south-facing nook gets plenty of natural light, even on the gloomiest of Pacific Northwest days.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The dining table was custom built from walnut by furniture maker John Lightfoot Greiner.
A dark green Lacanche range is backed by 18th-century English reproduction tiles hand-painted in Portugal.
The kitchen was completely remade with custom cabinetry and counters. "We weren't really sure what we wanted in the kitchen, so my dad had an idea to build us a kitchen out of cardboard with an island and everything. Aaron and I are visual people so we needed to see it at scale to decide,
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
Ash lives in the detached backyard unit and has comfortably hosted 10 people in the space.
“It might be more realistic for people to consider small homes between 500 to 1,000-square-feet, rather than tiny homes,” says Nelson.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
Overlooking Carl Schurz Park and the East River on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, this three-bedroom residence was designed by architect Peter Marino as an airy loft teeming with artistic charm. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, while stained solid oak floors anchor the home. Just off of the living room, a custom-built dining area with banquette seating offers a cheery space to enjoy a meal or a coffee with a book.
This renovated 19th-century Harlem brownstone is teeming with organic materials and textures, including reclaimed wood beams and boards, stone floors, and Moroccan tile. In the kitchen, antique hand-hewn beams sit overhead, mirrored by reclaimed heart pine flooring. Adding to the charm are exposed brick and a restored antique Biedermeier bench that was custom fit as a banquette.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Asheville, North Carolina with distant north views of Mount Spivey, Assembly Architecture & Build designed an energy-efficient home with earthy materials, including locally milled cypress, southern yellow pine, and Spanish terra cotta tile. An atrium makes up the center of the home, bringing natural light into its core, which cools the space, filters the air, and minimizes street facing windows. Adjacent to the kitchen, facing the airy central space, is a birch plywood banquette with storage.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
Hess filled the niche with upholstered seating, a green onyx table with a custom powder-coated base, and tiered millwork at the ceiling. The hand-knotted, silk-blend carpet pillows are from Christiane Millinger, and light fixture is a blush-colored Gae Aulenti.
Síol Studios renovated a 1920s Spanish Colonial-style home as an L.A. getaway for a creative couple. The designers prioritized keeping the original charm of the home while updating it to accommodate an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Each element in the home is a statement piece, particularly the custom-designed curving pink banquette. Upholstered in a durable outdoor-grade fabric, the seat is not only beautiful, but resilient against spills and wet swimsuits.
