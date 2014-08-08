Collection by Marianne Colahan
Easy Urban Gardening with Bosske Planters
New Zealand–based Bosske derives its name from “bosky,” an old English word meaning “small forest.” Expanding on this concept, Bosske creates gardening products for small spaces, including indoor environments like apartments. Bosske’s line of products also includes self-watering reservoirs that enable them to practically care for themselves, making them ideal planters for busy professionals. Find the planters in the Dwell Store.