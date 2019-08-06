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Collection by Elizabeth g Wallace

Eastern Shore or house

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The blue and green continue in the dining room off the kitchen.
The blue and green continue in the dining room off the kitchen.
The property includes two small cottages and overlooks the Santa Lucia Mountains.
The property includes two small cottages and overlooks the Santa Lucia Mountains.
"Before the renovation, the home was something you would just drive by or walk by and not even notice,
"Before the renovation, the home was something you would just drive by or walk by and not even notice,
A look at the wood-clad side extension, built as a shed in the 1920s. An adjacent, empty stone building might be Christine’s next renovation project.
A look at the wood-clad side extension, built as a shed in the 1920s. An adjacent, empty stone building might be Christine’s next renovation project.
The pink island in Fireclay tile anchors the reimagined kitchen, where white oak cabinetry by Michael Grandy features integrated custom pulls. Cedar and Moss flush-mount fixtures replace generic can lights throughout the space.
The pink island in Fireclay tile anchors the reimagined kitchen, where white oak cabinetry by Michael Grandy features integrated custom pulls. Cedar and Moss flush-mount fixtures replace generic can lights throughout the space.
A walled patio with a sunken garden takes up fully half the ground floor. Open to the sky, it allows sun and rain to enter, while the walls offer protection from the area’s constant winds. “The home takes a piece of the site into its enclosure,” says Barache.
A walled patio with a sunken garden takes up fully half the ground floor. Open to the sky, it allows sun and rain to enter, while the walls offer protection from the area’s constant winds. “The home takes a piece of the site into its enclosure,” says Barache.
The $3 million building was converted into a home in the ’80s—and it has original woodwork and stone walls, a pool, and a huge bespoke kitchen.
The $3 million building was converted into a home in the ’80s—and it has original woodwork and stone walls, a pool, and a huge bespoke kitchen.
When designing the shutters, privacy was a concern, but so was allowing the right amount of daylight in, especially on rainy, gloomy days. Leader and Sarah liked the way the circular cutouts created balls of light that danced around the room.
When designing the shutters, privacy was a concern, but so was allowing the right amount of daylight in, especially on rainy, gloomy days. Leader and Sarah liked the way the circular cutouts created balls of light that danced around the room.
The 300-square foot living room is located on the main floor and overlooks the front yard; it opens up directly to the entryway and into the dining room.
The 300-square foot living room is located on the main floor and overlooks the front yard; it opens up directly to the entryway and into the dining room.
BEFORE: The exterior of the home.
BEFORE: The exterior of the home.
“When you work with a remodel, depending on how far you want to take the work, you are either careful and consider the existing structure or you treat it as a blank canvas,” he says. They worked with the shape of the building to make it “appear less imposing from the street” as well as clean up the elevations to make them more pedestrian in scale by rebuilding the front porch and carport. The exterior, a blackened sugi ban-esque wood, brings warmth and resiliency, and has an “alligator-like texture to it,” says the architect.
“When you work with a remodel, depending on how far you want to take the work, you are either careful and consider the existing structure or you treat it as a blank canvas,” he says. They worked with the shape of the building to make it “appear less imposing from the street” as well as clean up the elevations to make them more pedestrian in scale by rebuilding the front porch and carport. The exterior, a blackened sugi ban-esque wood, brings warmth and resiliency, and has an “alligator-like texture to it,” says the architect.

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