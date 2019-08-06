“When you work with a remodel, depending on how far you want to take the work, you are either careful and consider the existing structure or you treat it as a blank canvas,” he says. They worked with the shape of the building to make it “appear less imposing from the street” as well as clean up the elevations to make them more pedestrian in scale by rebuilding the front porch and carport. The exterior, a blackened sugi ban-esque wood, brings warmth and resiliency, and has an “alligator-like texture to it,” says the architect.