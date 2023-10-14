EAST
Béliveau grouped the living spaces together closer to the main windows, using contrasting materials to mark the different zones. “We do try to play with compact entrances in many of our projects,” says Béliveau. “This one was even easier because it was already compressed with the [lower] ceiling. It's a play on something very small and dark, followed by all the openness when you switch into the public zone of the apartment.”
With such sharp lines between dark and light, a high quality of craftsmanship in the build-out was key. “There's no tolerances at all,” says Béliveau. From the alignment between the wood on the floor and the tiles, to the oak cabinetry and black lacquered bathroom storage, “Everything had to be dialed in so precisely.”
Big Branch Woodworking and Lackey Construction fabricated the cabinetry throughout the home, including the birch built-ins in the mudroom, designed by Jessica Helgerson Interior Design. Each family member has his or her own cubby with storage for coats, shoes, hats and gloves, with built-in outlets for charging iPhones.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.