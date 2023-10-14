SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by linda l fiebranz

EAST

View 16 Photos
Madalena plays in the outdoor shower, from Portuguese company Bruma, which Ana settled on after inspecting multiple options.
Madalena plays in the outdoor shower, from Portuguese company Bruma, which Ana settled on after inspecting multiple options.
Béliveau grouped the living spaces together closer to the main windows, using contrasting materials to mark the different zones. “We do try to play with compact entrances in many of our projects,” says Béliveau. “This one was even easier because it was already compressed with the [lower] ceiling. It's a play on something very small and dark, followed by all the openness when you switch into the public zone of the apartment.”
Béliveau grouped the living spaces together closer to the main windows, using contrasting materials to mark the different zones. “We do try to play with compact entrances in many of our projects,” says Béliveau. “This one was even easier because it was already compressed with the [lower] ceiling. It's a play on something very small and dark, followed by all the openness when you switch into the public zone of the apartment.”
The same Daltile wraps the sauna interior for continuity.
The same Daltile wraps the sauna interior for continuity.
With such sharp lines between dark and light, a high quality of craftsmanship in the build-out was key. “There's no tolerances at all,” says Béliveau. From the alignment between the wood on the floor and the tiles, to the oak cabinetry and black lacquered bathroom storage, “Everything had to be dialed in so precisely.”
With such sharp lines between dark and light, a high quality of craftsmanship in the build-out was key. “There's no tolerances at all,” says Béliveau. From the alignment between the wood on the floor and the tiles, to the oak cabinetry and black lacquered bathroom storage, “Everything had to be dialed in so precisely.”
A mirrored wall in the back of the bathroom reflects light.
A mirrored wall in the back of the bathroom reflects light.
Béliveau incorporated a desk and display space along the living room wall, as well as a pocket door to the primary bedroom.
Béliveau incorporated a desk and display space along the living room wall, as well as a pocket door to the primary bedroom.
Big Branch Woodworking and Lackey Construction fabricated the cabinetry throughout the home, including the birch built-ins in the mudroom, designed by Jessica Helgerson Interior Design. Each family member has his or her own cubby with storage for coats, shoes, hats and gloves, with built-in outlets for charging iPhones.
Big Branch Woodworking and Lackey Construction fabricated the cabinetry throughout the home, including the birch built-ins in the mudroom, designed by Jessica Helgerson Interior Design. Each family member has his or her own cubby with storage for coats, shoes, hats and gloves, with built-in outlets for charging iPhones.
The exterior sconces are original to Zaik's 1956 design. JHID rebuilt the rear deck off the living room, which connects to an aggregate patio; the two architectural elements are connected by pathways in variegated bluestone designed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
The exterior sconces are original to Zaik's 1956 design. JHID rebuilt the rear deck off the living room, which connects to an aggregate patio; the two architectural elements are connected by pathways in variegated bluestone designed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Resident Ty Milford peruses a book by the George Nelson–inspired built-ins fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking
Resident Ty Milford peruses a book by the George Nelson–inspired built-ins fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking
For the kitchen, master bath, and kids’ bathroom, the designers chose three different hues of Savoy stacked mosaic tile from Portland-based manufacturer Ann Sacks. Tractor barstools by BassamFellows pull up to a PentalQuartz countertop. The gas cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Miele.
For the kitchen, master bath, and kids’ bathroom, the designers chose three different hues of Savoy stacked mosaic tile from Portland-based manufacturer Ann Sacks. Tractor barstools by BassamFellows pull up to a PentalQuartz countertop. The gas cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Miele.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.