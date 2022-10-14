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Collection by Cally Quist

Earthship

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THis curvaceous New Mexico home has an adobe facade, a tree-shaped fireplace, and a ceiling painted to look like the sky.
THis curvaceous New Mexico home has an adobe facade, a tree-shaped fireplace, and a ceiling painted to look like the sky.
This self-sufficient Earthship is currently listed for $635K. The house is 2,000-square-feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
This self-sufficient Earthship is currently listed for $635K. The house is 2,000-square-feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Three domes comprise the home, the center being 50 feet in diameter and the wings each clocking in at 40.
Three domes comprise the home, the center being 50 feet in diameter and the wings each clocking in at 40.
This funky New Mexico earthship home is powered by the sun and embedded in the land with curvaceous walls and lots of gardening space—inside and out.
This funky New Mexico earthship home is powered by the sun and embedded in the land with curvaceous walls and lots of gardening space—inside and out.
When the residents of Sinfonía Verde bought their property in 2002, they had expected to spend most of their time on the beach. But the land changed in the twenty years since the initial purchase, and—drawn to the sounds of the regenerating rainforest—they found themselves spending more and more time inland. They asked Ben Saxe to design a house immersed in the canopy because of the studio’s “beautiful designs that work with the environment rather than against it,” the clients say.
When the residents of Sinfonía Verde bought their property in 2002, they had expected to spend most of their time on the beach. But the land changed in the twenty years since the initial purchase, and—drawn to the sounds of the regenerating rainforest—they found themselves spending more and more time inland. They asked Ben Saxe to design a house immersed in the canopy because of the studio’s “beautiful designs that work with the environment rather than against it,” the clients say.
Designed by Jérôme Peyret, the Bubble House is a curvaceous cottage in the French countryside.
Designed by Jérôme Peyret, the Bubble House is a curvaceous cottage in the French countryside.
Built in 1996, Myron Goldfinger’s barrel-vaulted getaway brings in desert views with large windows on all sides.
Built in 1996, Myron Goldfinger’s barrel-vaulted getaway brings in desert views with large windows on all sides.
Surrounded by forest in upstate New York, the wood-clad 1969 home revolves around an indoor grotto with a sparkling pool.
Surrounded by forest in upstate New York, the wood-clad 1969 home revolves around an indoor grotto with a sparkling pool.

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