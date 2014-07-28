Dyson Wireless Handheld Vacuum for Small Jobs

James Dyson made his name making high-end, beautifully structured, and functionally impressive vacuum cleaners. An offshoot from the typical canister and upright vacuums Dyson makes is its wireless handhelds, the latest of which is the DC59 Motorhead. The benefit of one of these models is that since they’re so light and maneuverable, it’s easier to clean intermittently. The DC59 can’t match the suction power of a dedicated upright, but it's ideal for quick dust removal, sucking up spider webs, or clearing broken glass. Available for $550.