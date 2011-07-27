Subscribe
Dwell September 2011, Vol. 11 Issue 09: Japan Style
A Modern Take on East Meets West
In Japan Style we explore the proliferation of Japanese design and how it's been folded into the story of modernism.
Design Shop Visit: Mjölk in Toronto
This Canadian duo searches out top Scandinavian and Japanese designs and brings their best finds back to this Toronto shop.
Miyoko Ohtake
Helsinki Ink
Step inside Marimekko’s printing factory for a look at how its iconic textiles come to life.
k
Katja Lindroos
A Piece of Home
Made of hardy Scottish materials and holding a Japanese heart, this Edinburgh house shows that two architects from disparate...
Aaron Britt
Almost Perfect
Inspired by tansu chests and raw materials that show patina, a pair of Sydney-based architects renovated their own home—slowly.
m
Mimi Zeiger
New Prospects
A Brooklyn architect shows what a little elbow grease, a healthy dose of naïveté, and a decade can accomplish.
Jaime Gillin
Second to None
With House 2.0, architect Pieter Weijnen demonstrates the exponential rate at which green design is advancing.
j
Jane Szita
An Atypical Modern Home in Southern California
If good fences make good neighbors, then Shino and Ken Mori are the best neighbors ever.
Sam Grawe
Dwell Reviews 6 Modern Desks
The right workspace can transform your creative life. Dwell puts six desks to the test.
Jaime Gillin
Inspiration Nation
Writer Lisa Katayama sees innovation triumphing over tragedy in Japan in the wake of the Sendai earthquake.
l
Lisa Katayama
Eastern Promise
A 400-year-old icon of Japanese design inspires generations of modern architects.