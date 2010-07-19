Subscribe
Dwell September 2010, Vol. 10 Issue 09: Bright Ideas
Like
Comment
Share
The Latest in Lighting
Contemporary Nordic Town House
With their light, white house that owes equal debts to its Nordic surroundings and to the Japanese provenance of its architects,...
j
Jane Szita
Striking Angular Cottage in Connecticut
What happens when the guest house becomes home? Retired couple Suzanne and Brooks Kelley found out when a pair of brainy New...
William Lamb
1860s Stable Modernized in Melbourne
On a shady street just off the main drag of Melbourne, Australia’s hippest inner suburb, a pair of creative types and their two...
Aaron Britt
Fine Dine-ing
Interior and furniture designer Nick Dine—son of pop artist Jim Dine—has a love-hate relationship with his 2,000-square-foot...
m
Mimi Zeiger
How to Build an Off the Grid Cabin
Suzanne Shelton’s life work is making sustainable lifestyles attractive and accessible.
Miyoko Ohtake
Oslo, Norway
A sleepy capital perched by the sea, Oslo is in the midst of an architectural surge.
m
Marc Kristal
Factory Direct
Ask anybody who has held so much as a bud vase from Heath Ceramics about the pottery’s charms, and you’re likely to...
An Introduction to Lighting
One of the oldest proclamations in Western literature—maybe the very oldest, depending on how you see things—is “Let there be...
p
Patrick Di Justo
10 Sturdy Desk Chairs
Whether wrought from molded aluminum or the latest techno-mesh, few seats work harder than the sturdy desk chair.
Aaron Britt