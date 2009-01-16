Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Collection by
Dwell
Dwell September 2007, Vol. 07 Issue 09: Living Landscapes
Like
Comment
Share
Naturally Appealing Homes
An Inno-native Approach
Joe Osae-Addo, a highly gregarious, Ghanaian-born architect, was living in Los Angeles, designing buildings and acting as the...
f
Frances Anderton
This Surfer's Beach House is More Than It Seems
Most beachfront houses treat the ocean as part of the visual landscape with panoramic views and wraparound balconies.
k
Katrina Heron
Where the Wild Things Aren't
In Vieira do Minho, a small village in northern Portugal, Guilherme Vaz designed a fortresslike retreat that embraces the natural...
k
Kieran Long
The Bangkok Beat
Mason Florence, ex-rodeo rider, photo gallery director, and publisher of Bangkok 101, steers us through Thailand’s “Venice of the...
r
Ron Gluckman
Terra Ephemera
Whether spanning acres or encased in amorphous glass ecospheres, Paula Hayes's singular landscapes blur the boundary between art...
a
Amber Bravo
Drumming Up Design
Brotherly love takes many forms; in the case of Rob and Eric Brill, it’s a shared passion for modernism.
f
Frances Anderton
Green Siding
Dear...
c
Chelsea Holden Baker
Butcher Josh Epple Reviews 7 Chef's Knives
With our airwaves packed with celebrity chefs, Americans are proving to have a solid appetite for what Julia Child would call...
c
Christopher Bright
Tree's Company
Greening Los Angeles has long been Andy Lipkis’s dream. Greening his nonprofit’s Hollywood Hills campus is now a reality.
Aaron Britt
Cultivating Appreciation
Sixty years ago it was Mies, Alvar, and Lou. Today it’s Zaha, Rem, and Renzo.