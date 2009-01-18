Subscribe
Dwell September 2005, Vol. 05 Issue 08: Urban Renaissance
Inspired Options for City Living
Village Green
This place was a filthy dump when we bought it,” says Cathryn Barmon, sipping tea in a knockoff Le Corbusier chair.
v
Virginia Gardiner
The Jonathan
Tired of waiting for innovative architecture to come to San Diego, this proactive architect added developer to his job...
d
David A. Greene
Bringing Families Back to Downtown Dallas
Diane Cheatham and Edward Baum team up to try to make the Dallas of their design dreams a reality.
a
Andrew Wagner
Industrial Evolution
A Norman Foster master plan has transformed a decaying German industrial port into a vibrant neighborhood.
j
Jane Szita
Roadside Attraction
A Colorado couple handles their freeway-facing lot with flair, and incorporates a long list of sustainable features to boot.
a
Amara Holstein
Beyond the Barrio: Alfredo Brillembourg
Venezuela is known worldwide as a hotbed of stellar baseball shortstops.
j
John Frankfurt