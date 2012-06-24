Dwell on Design: Outdoor Focus

Dwell on Design is bigger and better than ever, and that goes for our perennially popular Outdoor section, too. Located at the back of the 220,000-square-foot show floor, the area—peppered with olive trees, flowering plants, and real turf—transplants the outdoors into the convention center, and exerts an almost magnetic force on DOD attendees. The green oasis was designed by Shades of Green Landscape Architecture and expertly installed by FormLA Landscaping with trees from SWG Trees. This year it plays host to three fully furnished prefab houses, the new Airstream Sterling, designed by Christopher Deam, a ping-pong table, and plenty of places to lounge. Click through our slideshow for some of the highlights.