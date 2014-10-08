Collection by Allie Weiss
Dwell on Design NY Preview: What to Expect at This Weekend's Design Show
Dwell on Design NY kicks off Thursday, October 9 at 82Mercer. The three-day event features panel discussions with prominent figures in the architecture and design world, interactive installations, a pop-up design book fair, and much more. Click through the slideshow for a sampling of what to expect at the show. Find the full programming lineup here, and get your tickets to join us from October 9-11!