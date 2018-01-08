Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Collection by
Dwell
Dwell October 2010, Vol. 10 Issue 10: Ten Years Of Dwell
Like
Comment
Share
Modern Urban Retreat in South Minneapolis
In a South Minneapolis neighborhood of century-old housing stock, Julie Snow’s bold but elegant residential design fulfilled...
m
Mason Riddle
Murray's Law
“Form follows function” has been the go-to paradigm for evaluating good design since American architect Louis Sullivan...
Designed to Handle the Heat and More
A thoroughly modern house in Baton Rouge owes its sleek and sustainable form to its vernacular roots.
Aaron Britt
How a Bungalow Went from Bland to Brilliant
When artists Ramona Trent and Anthony Pearson teamed up with architects Escher GuneWardena for a full-scale renovation, they...
m
Mimi Zeiger
Dwellings Redux
In celebration of our tenth anniversary, we tracked down the residents of 15 of the 19 homes we featured in Dwell’s first year to...
Miyoko Ohtake
Designed In-House
Mill Valley, California, might not be a hotbed of modernism, but it was here, ten years ago, that Dwell came into the world...
Sam Grawe
The House of a Lifetime
At age 34, Philip M. Isaacson commissioned architect F. Frederick Bruck to design a home for him and his wife. That was 1959.
c
Chelsea Holden Baker
Reflects Well
“The first floor was about making something warm and woody that would blend into the natural environment,” architect Stephen...
Jordan Kushins
Son of Fruit Bowl
Rather than being an historical movement from the first half of the 20th century, left over and reheated, we think of Modernism...
k
Karrie Jacobs
8 Modern Vacuum Cleaners
Sweeping up is a crummy job, but someone’s got to do it. Luckily, these eight vacuum cleaners are here to help you eliminate even...
An Introduction to Architects
Aside from that mischievous caveperson in France who used a piece of charcoal to draw a line around some stick figures that...
Hands Off the Icons
“What would Hans Wegner say?” I tweeted upon seeing a citrus-tinged Wishbone chair on Design*Sponge.