Dwell October 2009, Vol. 09 Issue 10: Made in the USA
Like
Comment
Share
Modern Homes Across America
MADE IN THE...
The Shipping Muse
Shipping containers are ubiquitous in Houston, though unlike the four that make up this new home, they're usually filled with...
Miyoko Ohtake
The Right Track
With nearly a half century of architectural experience, Peter Cohen designed this ingenious spine-and-module home for him and his...
Aaron Britt
The Brick Weave House in Chicago
Born as a horse stable, the Brick Weave House in Chicago is all about transportation and transparency.
b
Blair Kamin
Diamond in the Rough (and Ready)
Architect Ken Meffan's ten-years-in-the-making home is in the tiny Northern California town of Rough and Ready—a term that might...
d
David A. Greene
Modernist Rural Getaway in Poland
In southwest Poland, architect Robert Konieczny, of KWK Promes, raises the roof—with sod intact—on Jacek Perkowski’s modernist...
j
James Nestor
The Birds and The Beavers
Connecticut birders happily swap their waterlogged Wellies and foggy field glass for the Wesleyan student–designed SplitFrame, a...
a
Amber Bravo
By the Book
This modern log cabin from architecture students at Auburn University was designed to be completed for $20,000—an admirable...
Miyoko Ohtake
The Norsk Face
Marianne Lien and Lasse Altern Halvorsen opened Pur Norsk in Oslo in 2006 to seek out and promote the finest in Norweigan design.
Jordan Kushins
An Introduction to Modern Real Estate
Though the market has rarely looked worse, our primer on the past, present, and future of modern real estate gives you the inside...
d
Dave Weinstein
5 Modern Dishwashers
Dishwashers don’t seem to hold the same cache as some of the more lust-worthy kitchen appliances (looking at you, gas ranges).
John Cronin and the Beacon Institute
For 35 years, John Cronin has safeguarded New York’s waterways, investigating dozens of pollution cases and authoring three laws...