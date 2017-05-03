Subscribe
Dwell November 2010, Vol. 11 Issue 01: Live/Work
Mixing Business with Pleasure
An Art Studio That Would Make Picasso Jealous
In Toronto, a painter accustomed to crashing in his studio created an airy artistic haven with both working and living quarters...
Alex Bozikovic
A Couple Cuts Their Commute and Designs All Day
When your house includes an industrial design studio, architecture office, and metalwork shop, what more do you need?
Deborah Bishop
Coop Dreams
Switching coasts from Brooklyn to Portland gave architects Mitchell Snyder and Shelley Martin a new set of unexpected clients:...
Miyoko Ohtake
Undivided Intentions
The late architect David Boone was always one to take his work home with him—he just kept it in the home’s office.
William Bostwick
Small Space Live/Work Box Home in Japan
This flower shop, art gallery, and home for two looks like the simplest of cubes.
Winifred Bird
The Manhattan Transformation
As head of retail development and legal counsel leasing for American Apparel, Michael Pozner spends a lot of time sorting out the...
Marc Kristal
When Living on the Edge is Super Comfortable
Off the coast of British Columbia—on a site accessible only by boat—a family of Vancouver urbanites commissioned a sustainable...
Adele Weder
Pouffe! There It Is
Versatile like an accent pillow or throw, a pouffe need not match your living-room set to settle in and look right at home.
Jordan Kushins
Athens, Greece
Athens is home to one of history’s most important buildings, the Parthenon, but how does the city fare architecturally today? A...
Dan Hawaleshka
An Introduction to Retail Design
The ancient Greeks did it in the agora; the Romans did it in the forum; Persians did it in the bazaar (“the place of prices”);...
The Opulent Modernism of Platner
For Warren Platner, whose modernist pedigree would make any contemporary designer squeal, design was all about the right groovy...