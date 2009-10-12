Subscribe
Dwell November 2009, Vol. 10 Issue 01: Back to Basics
Modern Goes Country
Luyanda Mpahlwa
In Mitchell’s Plain township in Cape Town, South Africa, living conditions are harsh.
Rebecca L. Weber
The Frozen Fountain
Though some might say that you can’t buy good taste, Cok de Rooy has built a career out of doing just that.
Passive Acceptance
Virtually unknown in the United States, Passive Houses are starting to make a big impression with their small footprints.
Jacob Gordon
Emiliano Godoy
Sustainable design isn’t merely a catchphrase for Mexico City–based industrial designer Emiliano Godoy.
Farm Fresh
Nobody ever said farming was easy, but the rewards of a homegrown harvest are great.
Georgina Gustin
Modern Wooden A-Frame Retreat in France
Like a little chapel on the prairie, architect Jean-Baptiste Barache’s simply elegant retreat in the tiny Normandy town of...
Michelle Hoffman
First-Class Cabins
From the familiar log model to Swiss chalets and Swedish friggebods, cabins are the simplest of structures, made from local...
Jordan Kushins
Sunday Styles
The cathedrals, mosques, and synagogues of the Old World still occupy the most hallowed ground of ecclesiastical architecture,...
Drew Himmelstein
Rick Prelinger Evaluates Modern Media Storage
Though the contents of every cassette, LP, and VHS tape you've ever owned can now fit inside a gadget the size of a tie clip,...
Aaron Britt
Tallinn, Estonia
Since the fall of the USSR, Tallinn has managed to look unblinkingly to the future while still retaining vital elements of its...
Bringing It All Back Home
Relying on local materials, local craftsmen, and the land her family has farmed for over two centuries, a New Yorker rediscovers...