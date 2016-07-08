Subscribe
Dwell March 2012, Vol. 12 Issue 04: Less Is Modern
Like
Comment
Share
Affordable Style from Bozeman to Bratislava
A Sound Professional Goes DIY While Building an Affordable Montana Home
A resourceful sound mixer sources some local design talent, rolls up his sleeves, and builds small, green, and affordable in...
h
Heather Wagner
A Little Apartment Gets a Solid Renovation
The budget was nearly as tight as the space in this cheerful 516-square-foot flat in Bratislava.
Aaron Britt
Bridges We Love
Cables and abutments went fancy for a distinct purpose: to convey passersby—not folks whizzing past on vehicles—with...
Rock the Boat
New Zealand architect Davor Popadich invoked nautical sheds in his unconventional design for his family’s home on Auckland’s...
j
Jeremy Hansen
This Shape-Shifting Apartment Lets an Architect Work from Home
Work by day, play by night.
Winifred Bird
Region of Honor
Tuned into its sylvan setting, this affordable green home in Hillsborough, North Carolina, is a modern take on the surrounding ...
Diana Budds
Blair Niche Project
At just $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
Monobloc Blues
The secret history of a plastic classic that doesn’t sit quite right.
w
William Bostwick
Split the Difference
When the plan to add a second story to a century-old Montreal house crumbled due to a weak foundation, architect Marc-André ...
Miyoko Ohtake
Spirit of the South
With neighboring duplexes supplying rental income, two Knoxville architects patiently—and affordably—craft their dream home.
Near Westside Story
Three houses in Syracuse win a sustainable design competition and reshape an urban neighborhood for $200,000 apiece.
Hide and Eat
In Manhattan, where space is the ultimate luxury, a clever design workaround makes a dining table disappear after supper.
5 Stylish Home Gardening Tools
Whether your garden grows atop a mantel, shares space with pencils on your desktop, or takes root in a backyard corner, an aptly...