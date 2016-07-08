Collection by Dwell

Dwell March 2012, Vol. 12 Issue 04: Less Is Modern

Like
Comment
Share

Affordable Style from Bozeman to Bratislava

A Sound Professional Goes DIY While Building an Affordable Montana Home
A resourceful sound mixer sources some local design talent, rolls up his sleeves, and builds small, green, and affordable in...
h
Heather Wagner
A Little Apartment Gets a Solid Renovation
The budget was nearly as tight as the space in this cheerful 516-square-foot flat in Bratislava.
Aaron Britt
Bridges We Love
Cables and abutments went fancy for a distinct purpose: to convey passersby—not folks whizzing past on vehicles—with...
Rock the Boat
New Zealand architect Davor Popadich invoked nautical sheds in his unconventional design for his family’s home on Auckland’s...
j
Jeremy Hansen
Region of Honor
Tuned into its sylvan setting, this affordable green home in Hillsborough, North Carolina, is a modern take on the surrounding ...
Diana Budds
Blair Niche Project
At just $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
Monobloc Blues
The secret history of a plastic classic that doesn’t sit quite right.
w
William Bostwick
Split the Difference
When the plan to add a second story to a century-old Montreal house crumbled due to a weak foundation, architect Marc-André ...
Miyoko Ohtake
Spirit of the South
With neighboring duplexes supplying rental income, two Knoxville architects patiently—and affordably—craft their dream home.
Near Westside Story
Three houses in Syracuse win a sustainable design competition and reshape an urban neighborhood for $200,000 apiece.
Hide and Eat
In Manhattan, where space is the ultimate luxury, a clever design workaround makes a dining table disappear after supper.
5 Stylish Home Gardening Tools
Whether your garden grows atop a mantel, shares space with pencils on your desktop, or takes root in a backyard corner, an aptly...