Dwell March 2004, Vol. 04 Issue 04: Urban Revival
Creating Space in a Crowded Place
The Penthouse Has Landed
In Vienna, a dazzling penthouse by Delugan Meissl has boldly inserted itself between traditional rooftops of the city’s Wieden...
a
Alastair Gordon
Making Sense of the City
The Mariscal residence in downtown San Diego is just one surprise in a city rarely associated with innovative urban structures.
a
Andrew Wagner
Loft Living in Pittsburgh
Edge Studio's apartment building with its glass-and-steel facade is a glowing example of the urban renaissance that's gripping...
William Lamb
She's No Dummy
As Volvo crash-test engineer Laura Thackray knows, dummies—even virtual ones—can teach us a thing or two about safety.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Houses of the Holy
For men of the cloth, architecture has always been one earthly delight they've been encouraged to indulge.
d
David Proffitt
Brand-New Secondhand
Fifteen minutes from downtown Seattle, architects Annie Han and Daniel Mihalyo transformed the neighborhood dump—a lot that had...
a
Amara Holstein