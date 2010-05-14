Subscribe
Dwell June 2010, Vol. 10 Issue 06: Megacities
Modern Homes That Stand Out in a Crowd
São Paulo, Brazil
For photographer Reinaldo Cóser and his family of four, the best way to deal with the sometimes-draining throb of massive São...
r
Robert Landon
Seoul, South Korea
When Seoul architect Byoung-soo Cho set out to design his urban dream house, he turned to the city’s architectural history for...
Winifred Bird
Humid City, Cool Home
In the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, Ahmad Djuhara is on a one-man crusade to blow away the conservative cobwebs of the city’s...
s
Simon Pitchforth
A Family Moves from Netherlands to Singapore
In December 2007, Nicolette de Waart, her husband, Joost Dop, and their four children moved from Heemstede, the Netherlands, to...
Miyoko Ohtake
Q&A: Gijs Bakker
As cofounder of the iconic Dutch collective Droog, industrial designer Gijs Bakker further defined the design identity...
A Slender Geothermal Cottage in London
On an eight-foot-wide site in London, architect Luke Tozer cleverly squeezed in a four-story home equipped with...
d
Dominic Bradbury
Mumbai, India
A churning metropolis defined by its Indian, English, and Portuguese past, Mumbai, India, now has the poise, populace, and design...
k
Keshni Kashyap
Met Life
Climate-controlled high-rises make sense when the changing seasons bring extreme temperature shifts, but in Bangkok, year-round...
Jordan Kushins
An Introduction to City Parks
An afternoon in the park has evolved from picnicking in the local cemetery to sun-bathing atop a retrofitted railroad trestle.
i
Inga Saffron
Protect and Conserve
In construction-mad Beijing, “development happens at a crazy speed, like a tsunami,” says Matthew Xinyu Hu, the former managing...
Linear City
Designers everywhere are eyeing the Interstate Highway system's bounteous and boundless real estate with ideas from tiny turbines...