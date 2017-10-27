Subscribe
Dwell July/August 2011, Vol. 11 Issue 08: A New Slant on Family Fun
Like
Comment
Share
A Dream House for the Ages
This Los Angeles family builds smart and plans ahead.
Miyoko Ohtake
Make Your Parents Happy by Building Them a House
This seaside New Zealand house is a family affair.
j
Jeremy Hansen
Dutch Designer Focus: Hella Jongerius
In her Berlin studio, rogue Dutch designer Hella Jongerius creates colorful, covetable objects that meld the handmade and the...
j
Jane Szita
A House Worthy of James Bond and More
John Lautner's beyond-groovy Elrod House is nothing short of concrete poetry.
Jordan Kushins
Play's the Thing
With ingenuity and plenty of elbow grease, architect John Tong turned an old Toronto dairy into the ultimate family clubhouse.
a
Alex Bozikovic
A Family Goes Somewhere Over the Rainbow
A spiral staircase provides a prismatic path from floor to floor in this London home.
Jordan Kushins
Good Clean Fun
Far from pandering to the whine of youth, this urban play garden fosters thoughtful interaction in a protected setting within the...
Jordan Kushins
A Minimal Writer's Retreat in the Pacific Northwest
Lowering the shutters on this small writer’s retreat completely exposes the interior to the site’s impressive island views.
j
J. Michael Welton
If You Build It, They Will Cluck
North Carolina high schoolers take on a creating a sustainable small-scale housing solution—for hens.
Miyoko Ohtake
Hecho en Oaxaca
An experimental shop in Oaxaca, Mexico, is resuscitating the region’s ancient crafts traditions and bringing indigenous...
Origin Stories
Newly published monograph The Design Work of Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby offers the inside account behind the British duo’s...
An Introduction to Restaurant Design
Eating has always been a sociable event, from primitive campfire cooking to reclining on lectuli at lavish Greek and Roman...
Family Matters
The open spaces and transparency of modern architecture turn out to be extremely useful when there’s a house full of relatives.
The Toddlers of Dwell Review 5 Modern Playhouses
All it takes to play is a healthy imagination, but a modern playhouse adds to the fun.
Young at Any Age
Japanese designer Mikiko Endo lets her wild imagination go to work—–so we can play.
Spicing Things Up
Chipotle’s recent approach to restaurant design aims to transform the traditionally tasteless experience of eating fast food into...
Bookshelf Basics
Classic or contemporary, these titles are guaranteed to appeal to burgeoning bookworms of the modernist sort.
Rebirth of the Cool
The Sunshine State once yielded a bumper crop of modernist homes that—as this remodel proves—are still worth savoring.