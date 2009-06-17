Subscribe
Dwell July/August 2009, Vol. 09 Issue 08: Act Locally
Make the Most of Your Place
Casa Study House #1
Traditions collide in Los Angeles when architect Jeremy Levine hotwires SoCal Spanish with international haute-moderne.
f
Frances Anderton
Net Assets
Argentinean materials, a roiling economy, and a pinch of personal tumult served as the recipe for furniture designer Alejandro...
Jaime Gillin
A Northern Haven
North Haven, a rocky island in Maine’s Penobscot Bay, is quintessentially New England.
Aaron Britt
Pedigree Charted
With an extended family apt to drop by at a moment’s notice, lifelong modernist Hannah Ferguson has a new home that’s all about...
d
David Hay
Operation Desert Shed
Architect Lloyd Russell’s design for this desert getaway passively mitigates the elements with a utilitarian solution, turning a...
n
Nate Berg
Made for the Shade
The rusted red corrugated-steel canopy that covers Jim Austin’s home at Rimrock Ranch is visually striking in its desert...
n
Nate Berg
5 Modern Home Ice Cream Makers
For homemade ice cream! Whether you favor Kumquat-Poppy Seed or plain Vanilla, a home ice-cream maker lets you effortlessly craft...
Sarah Rich
Dunkin' Danish
The thought of stripping down for a communal skinny dip in a salty strait might make Americans a bit squeamish, but in Denmark,...
Miyoko Ohtake
Buffalo Basics at 153 Eaton Street
It may be hard to believe, but Buffalo, New York, was once a pinnacle of high-tech innovation, even dubbed the City of Light for...
Dwell
Extended Interview: Willard Ford
Long gone is the era of single careers.
Buffalo Basics Founders
Buffalo, New York, regularly ranks among the top poorest cities in the United States.
Big Design in Little China
In downtown Los Angeles, nonprofit worker turned design-savvy entrepreneur Willard Ford turned the historic Kim Sing Theatre into...