Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Collection by
Dwell
Dwell July/August 2004, Vol. 04 Issue 07: Breathtaking
Like
Comment
Share
10 Vacation Homes
Reflections on a Lake
Unobtrusively distinct from its neighbors, a weekend house in Mexico assimilates the colors of the surrounding landscape on...
a
Ana Guerrerosantos