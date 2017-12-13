Subscribe
Dwell Jul/Aug 2010, Vol. 10 Issue 07: The Energy Issue
Bright Ideas to Power Your Home
A Knight's Retail
"I can never understand why people employ decorators," posits Sir Terence Conran, a man whose surname is synonymous...
Test-Case Scenario
Beating out a host of competitors, one Danish family left their home behind (it’s just down the road, really) to camp out for a...
c
Cathy Strongman
Lucky 7
Thanks to Los Angeles’s Small Lot Subdivision Ordinance, the developers of Auburn 7 were able to maximize their property’s...
f
Frances Anderton
Industrial Designer Focus: Konstantin Grcic
Industrial designer Konstantin Grcic has done it all, from spoons to umbrellas to lights, but he’s best known for his data-driven...
s
Sally McGrane
A Rational Approach
Typography guru Erik Spiekermann and his wife, designer Susanna Dulkinys, hate clutter.
s
Sally McGrane
The First LEED for Homes–Rated House in Utah
In the land of large mountain lodge wannabes, two California natives tuck Utah’s first LEED for Homes–rated house onto the side...
Jaime Gillin
Coast Docs
Law professor Carole Goldberg and sociology professor Duane Champagne both teach at the University of California, Los Angeles.
e
Emily Young
14 Modern Pendant Lights
Flying high in the air with the greatest of ease or low over a table to accent your meal, a pendant illuminates the room like no...
Jordan Kushins
David Carlson
“I’m not particularly interested in ‘design,’” says David Carlson, a man who has spent much of his career focused on...