Dwell House Modern Prefab ADU
For more than 20 years, Dwell has championed design that improves people’s lives. Now, we’re drawing on that expertise to make it easy to add more space to your home. The Dwell House is a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom ADU that fits in most backyards. It’s constructed off-site and transported to your property in a seamless process developed by our partner Abodu. The Dwell House lets you have the extra room you need without the house hunt or months of construction.
More details here: dwell.com/house
Leslie and her daughter, Sophie, stand on the deck with their labradoodle, Bean. “The two things about the home that caught my eye were the cedar siding and the folding glass wall that opens it up,” says Leslie. “You don’t get a better view than this,” Sophie adds. “We pretty much live on the deck, so to be able to walk in and out is ideal.”
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
