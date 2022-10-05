SubscribeSign In
Dwell House Modern Prefab ADU

For more than 20 years, Dwell has championed design that improves people’s lives. Now, we’re drawing on that expertise to make it easy to add more space to your home. The Dwell House is a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom ADU that fits in most backyards. It’s constructed off-site and transported to your property in a seamless process developed by our partner Abodu. The Dwell House lets you have the extra room you need without the house hunt or months of construction.

More details here: dwell.com/house

Leslie and her daughter, Sophie, stand on the deck with their labradoodle, Bean. “The two things about the home that caught my eye were the cedar siding and the folding glass wall that opens it up,” says Leslie. “You don’t get a better view than this,” Sophie adds. “We pretty much live on the deck, so to be able to walk in and out is ideal.”
“The interior’s muted palette is calming and doesn’t overpower the home’s relationship to nature. When you’re inside, you note what’s outside,” says architect Sofie Thorning.
A Ravenhill Studio sconce hangs on the exterior siding.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
“Natural materials bring tactility and warmth,” says Norm partner Sofie Thorning. Marvin windows and a folding NanaWall provide epic views of the landscape.
One of the first Dwell Houses recently landed near Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.
The Real Cedar siding comes in a natural or black finish. Norm Architect’s simple design has plenty of personality while fitting in with any style home—from modern to mission-revival.
It comes standard with plenty of storage.
The Dwell House was designed for versatility. Each room could just as easily be a home office or anything else you want.
The bedroom has windows on two sides.
A full bathroom means the Dwell House ships rental ready. A tall window brings in natural light, and like the rest of the Dwell house, there is plenty of storage space to keep your stuff out of sight.
The full-kitchen makes the Dwell House a fully equipped home, but hidden inside the cabinetry, it also allows the space to function as an office, an exercise room, and many other functions.
A huge 12-foot folding glass wall opens to create an indoor/outdoor living space.
The Dwell House is a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom home. It’s built offside and ships turnkey with a full set of kitchen appliances from Bosch, tons of built-in storage, and a ducted mini-split for climate control.
