Dwell February 2012, Vol. 12 Issue 03: Inspired Renovation
INSPIRED...
The Barcelona Home Like No Other
Layer by layer, a crumbling 18th-century flat in the middle of Barcelona finds new life at the hands of architect Benedetta...
s
Suzanne Wales
A Pair of English Barns Hide Unabashedly Bold and Budget-Friendly Minimalist Interiors
Subverting the traditional, conservatively cozy British barn conversion, Carl Turner created a getaway in rural Norfolk for...
Iain Aitch
Braver's New World
A revamp of this small suburban Massachusetts home doubled its size while giving the yard, the neighbors, and the planet a...
Aaron Britt
Lighting Up
A dim Toronto Tudor gets an airy new look, thanks to a top-level remodel and some bright ideas.
Ruché Sofa
On a walk through Ligne Roset’s factory near Lyon, France, we track the multitude of steps, hands, and hours required to craft...
Jaime Gillin
Protect and Conserve
Driven by “an evangelical zeal to save things,” Adam Hills and Maria Speake artfully repurpose landfill-bound materials at their...
Jordan Kushins
New McDonald
For Katie and Scott McDonald, moving into a Rhode Island family home meant recasting the previously renovated house as a...
m
Marc Kristal
Going Deutsch
In a German town known more for its medieval castle than its modern architecture, the JustK Haus is a prefab home fit for a...
j
Jane Szita
Back Storied
Without altering its turn-of-the-20th-century facade, architect Christopher Polly transformed the rear of this Newtown,...
Diana Budds
Paint it Black
This family of cost-conscious Hamburgers (freshly back in Germany after years abroad) converted a kitschy turn-of-the-century...
This Luminous Australian Renovation Packs a Lot Into a 23-Foot-Wide Lot
A surprisingly modern addition transforms an 1880 bungalow in Adelaide, Australia, into a spacious and sensuous abode.
Green Is in the Details
Carver + Schicketanz Architects’ eco-friendly renovation earned this mid-century-modern home LEED Platinum certification and...
The Restored Rudolph Schindler Project That Was Inspired by a Greek Village
With the help of DSH Architects, a pair of intrepid Angelenos restored (and gently updated) Rudolph Schindler’s iconic Bubeshko...
Low-Cost, Balloon-Formed Housing Concept for Developing Countries
Not many architects can say that their father invented a new way of building.