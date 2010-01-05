Dwell February 2010, Vol. 10 Issue 03: Make It New!

Subscribe
Renovations in Action
MAKE IT NEW!
Loo & Improved
When Pamela Butz and Jeffrey Klug, principals of Butz + Klug Architecture, began renovating the master bathroom of a nearly...
Miyoko Ohtake
Shelf Life
Though he appears to live alone, this graphically inclined Parisian commissioned an apartment that deftly houses his many...
v
Virginia Gardiner
Snow Proofed Hillside Family Home in Austria
Most homeowners would avoid living within striking distance of an avalanche, but Marcell Strolz and Uli Alber embrace Alpine...
d
Dominic Bradbury
San Diego, CA
Nestled on the Pacific coastline, between Los Angeles’s sprawl and the Mexican border, San Diego is a surprisingly design-forward...
Aaron Britt
7 Modern Nightstand Options
Once a locker for a midnight loo, the bedside table has taken on a far sweeter function—and a score of forms for holding big...
Miyoko Ohtake
Stephen Burks
For years there’s been a divide between manufactured first-world luxury items and handmade third-world crafts, but industrial...
Jordan Kushins
Composite Index
Corporate high-flyers and admitted neat freaks Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton couldn’t handle the chaos anymore.
n
Nicola Twilley
Mod Men
Todd Goddard and Andrew Mandolene have a spring in their step since completing their restoration of the near-derelict 1957 home...
m
Marc Kristal
Campbells' Coup
Modernist furniture may signal worldly tastes, but its American origins lie in Michigan’s humble reaches.
j
James Griffioen
An Introduction to Contractors
Architect-author Dan Maginn of El Dorado Inc. gives us the inside track on one of his favorite subjects: contractors.