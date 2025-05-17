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The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
Christian and Faye considered lots of different timbers for the interior finish, but finally chose Douglas Fir. ‘Oak would have been too yellow, and we loved the pinkish tones of Douglas Fir which we felt would complement the red and yellow brick of the existing Edwardian house.
Christian and Faye considered lots of different timbers for the interior finish, but finally chose Douglas Fir. ‘Oak would have been too yellow, and we loved the pinkish tones of Douglas Fir which we felt would complement the red and yellow brick of the existing Edwardian house.
Top 9 Dwellings of 2020: The homes nominated for this year’s Dwell Design Awards represent the best in creative, context-driven design.
Top 9 Dwellings of 2020: The homes nominated for this year’s Dwell Design Awards represent the best in creative, context-driven design.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
In a secluded garden by an old limestone quarry, in a town in northwestern France, Isabelle and Patrice Girard-Donnat built a humble wooden house with a fantastical metal roof. Connection to the garden was paramount for the couple and their two daughters, who moved from Paris to Caen in search of a more bucolic life. Léontine, 17, sits with one of the family’s three cats in her bedroom, which has a glass door that opens to the exterior.
In a secluded garden by an old limestone quarry, in a town in northwestern France, Isabelle and Patrice Girard-Donnat built a humble wooden house with a fantastical metal roof. Connection to the garden was paramount for the couple and their two daughters, who moved from Paris to Caen in search of a more bucolic life. Léontine, 17, sits with one of the family’s three cats in her bedroom, which has a glass door that opens to the exterior.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
At just 350 square feet, this remote cabin with a view for the Sol Duc River sits on stilts to protect it from flooding and the dampness of the northwestern rainforest. Its shutters can be operated manually by custom steel rods.
At just 350 square feet, this remote cabin with a view for the Sol Duc River sits on stilts to protect it from flooding and the dampness of the northwestern rainforest. Its shutters can be operated manually by custom steel rods.
The kitchen almost blends into the background of the home, thanks to the all-over use of plywood across the cabinetry, appliances, and ceiling.
The kitchen almost blends into the background of the home, thanks to the all-over use of plywood across the cabinetry, appliances, and ceiling.

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