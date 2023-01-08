Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
n
Collection by
Nadine Brooks
Dwell
View
13
Photos
A photo of Flansburgh on the desk.
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
The original curved wall that extends from the playroom to the dining area opens to reveal a hidden closet.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
The foyer contains a model of another Flansburgh project.
While updated, the kitchen maintains its connection to its mid-century roots through pops of color used against a mostly neutral background.
The entryway connects the two sides of the home with a symmetrically framed courtyard view.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are flanked by canary yellow panels which open to reveal screens in warm weather.
In referencing the home's internal garden courtyard, Flansburgh said it "brings nature in on our terms."
Three primary bedrooms look out at the deck below and the lake beyond.
The entire property took about a year to complete, given that this was once nothing but forest. The company can complete construction of the cabins in two to three months.
Share