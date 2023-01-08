SubscribeSign In
A photo of Flansburgh on the desk.
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
The original curved wall that extends from the playroom to the dining area opens to reveal a hidden closet.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
The foyer contains a model of another Flansburgh project.
While updated, the kitchen maintains its connection to its mid-century roots through pops of color used against a mostly neutral background.
The entryway connects the two sides of the home with a symmetrically framed courtyard view.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are flanked by canary yellow panels which open to reveal screens in warm weather.
In referencing the home's internal garden courtyard, Flansburgh said it "brings nature in on our terms."
Three primary bedrooms look out at the deck below and the lake beyond.
The entire property took about a year to complete, given that this was once nothing but forest. The company can complete construction of the cabins in two to three months.
