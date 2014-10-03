Dwell Design Week Celebrates New York

Ahead of Dwell on Design New York, Dwell visits top showrooms and design destinations in the city for conversations on our built environment.

In advance of the first-ever Dwell on Design New York, taking place October 9–11, Dwell will celebrate the best design in the city by hosting thought-provoking conversations, discovering innovative products, and showcasing beautiful spaces. Don’t miss the opportunity to attend these mostly complimentary events during Dwell Design Week.