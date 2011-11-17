Subscribe
Dwell December/January 2012, Vol. 12 Issue 02: Prefab Perfected
Looking Inward
For Paul and Shoko Shozi, a pair of retiring Angelenos, the goal was to shut out the neighborhood but bring in the sunny skies.
Aaron Britt
Green Sustainable Home in Montauk
Decades after they met as teenagers on a Montauk beach, Manhattanites Victoria and Greg Pryor returned to Long Island to build a...
William Lamb
Return to Render
Carlos Diniz’s astounding hand-done renderings, illustrations, and screen-prints helped to push more than just a handful of...
m
Mimi Zeiger
Modern Shipping Container Home in San Francisco
Two San Francisco art and travel addicts overhauled a loft—and customized a pair of shipping containers—to accommodate their...
Emily Kaiser Thelin
A Simple Plan
A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction...
Jaime Gillin
Superior Logic
Prefab construction simplified the building process of this northern Wisconsin summer home, where all materials...
Top Dror
Industrial designer Dror Benshetrit’s new building system, QuaDror, can be applied to make just about anything from...
m
Marc Kristal
This Prefab Garden Shed Doubles as a Serene Summer Home
A prefabricated shed sited on a Finnish island provides a perfect summer getaway.
Jordan Kushins
An Asymmetrical Prefab Home in Sweden
It took a mere six months—three in the factory and three on-site—for this prefab to come to fruition on the shore of Sweden’s...
Jordan Kushins
Sert du Soleil
The revamp of Clover—a new fast-food joint in Harvard Square—complements the original interior and hidden skylight of the Josep...
Men About Town
Whilst in London, we met three talents who are making their marks on the local design scene.
Modern French Design: Normal Studio
With its fresh take on minimalism, French design duo Normal Studio is ushering in a new machine age.
The Wood Life
Wiet Hekking’s specialty shop in the heart of Amsterdam displays the best of bent-ply furniture, past and present.
8 Bright Modern Table Lamps
Searching high and low for your ideal table lamp? Brighter days are ahead.