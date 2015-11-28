Subscribe
Dwell: December / January 2016
The Modern Prefab
A Shipping Container Home in Pennsylvania Embraces Its Rugged Industrial Origins
A couple builds a new home, repurposing a series of 11 shipping containers and an existing concrete foundation to maximal effect.
Aileen Kwun
In Just 48 Hours, a Chicago Live/Work Space Is Built from the Ground Up Using Concrete Panels
An industrious Chicago couple set up shop in a historic manufacturing district almost overnight using prefab concrete panels.
Luke Hopping
Now That's How You Double Your Square Footage
In the suburbs of Paris, an architect with an eco-friendly practice doesn’t let tradition stand in the way of innovation.
s
Stephen Heyman
This Bright Green Prefab in Sweden Looks Just Like a Monopoly House
In Sweden, an architect finds an efficient building solution 260 miles from home.
Heather Corcoran
Six Concrete Boxes Make a Jaw-Dropping Martha's Vineyard Home
Despite being set in concrete, an idyllic modular retreat is built to go with the flow.
r
Ron Broadhurst
An Energy-Efficient Hybrid Prefab Keeps Cool in the Palm Springs Desert
Drawing from the laws of nature, an architect devises a way to beat the heat in the California desert.
Erika Heet
A Modern Mobile Home Dropped in Place by Crane
On the edge of a historic park in an English shire, a prefabricated home sets a new design standard.
c
Caroline Ednie