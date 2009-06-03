Collection by Dwell

Dwell December 2004, Vol. 05 Issue 02: Groundbreaking Ideas in Home Design

Harlem Renaissance
In her book Parisian Views, critic Shelley Rice hauntingly evokes the dislocating effects that the near-complete reconstruction...
Marc Kristal
Basic Living
Live/work is a centuries-old practice turned overused architectural trend.
Allison Arieff
Prefab, Proven
In January 2003, we issued a challenge to 16 architects: Design a modern prefab home for $200,000.
Allison Arieff
The Family Tree
For this San Diego family, the phrase "putting down roots" has taken on a whole new meaning.
Andrew Wagner