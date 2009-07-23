Subscribe
Dwell April/May 2004, Vol. 04 Issue 05: Best New Kitchen Designs
Like
Comment
Share
5 Delicious Options
Home Cooking
For Erik and Ivana Gonzalez, the design of their kitchen—and every other room in the house—was truly a family affair.
a
Allison Arieff
Cutting Up a Mini Loft in Los Angeles
Los Angeles–based architecture firm Tag Front faces the future of downtown living with an apartment that melds the compactness of...
a
Andrew Wagner
Stainless Chef
Designer John Picard isn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty in the kitchen, or washing the sand off his feet in the bathroom.
Sam Grawe
Bringing Beets to the Streets
The beats you hear booming through the Oakland streets might be emanating from the cars of future rap stars—or from the People's...
m
Mimi Zeiger
Victorian Revival
A couple’s dinner out at their neighborhood bistro provides just the right impetus for their restaurant-inspired kitchen...
Deborah Bishop
Red, Wood, and Blue
An entreprenurial pair of Belgian brothers land in one of Texas's few bohemian oases, become property owners, and find that...
s
Sam Martin
Run by the Sun
In Holland, being green is not a choice, it's a governmentally enforced obligation.
a
Amara Holstein