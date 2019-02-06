Subscribe
Dwell April 2010, Vol. 10 Issue 04: Prefab Today
Smarter, Faster, and Cheaper
Fertile Grounds
Nestled in an apple grove in Sebastopol, California, the Orchard House is a rural idyll.
Sarah Rich
Small "Hybrid Prefab" Home in the Desert
The Blue Sky prototype home tiptoes gracefully across the desert landscape just north of Joshua Tree National Park.
b
Brendan Newnam
Kid Tested, Mothers Approved
A long house on Long Island, this prefab could get to its site peaceably only by traveling in pieces.
William Lamb
Gardening Products: Modern Portable Planter Pots
Today’s planters are smarter than ever. They breathe, they drain, and some even light up. So whether your thumb is as green as...
Miyoko Ohtake
Village People
Amidst the pedestrian-friendly maze of leafy streets in New York City’s West Village, LOT-EK, a firm whose designs focus on the...
g
Geoff Manaugh
A Modern Coastal Home in Stinson Beach
For all the joys of beachfront living, it’s not without its risks.
Sarah Rich
Design Shop Visit: ReForm School in Silver Lake
Business as usual for ReForm School founders Billie Lopez and Tootie Maldonado means far more than simply managing...
Lego Island
Step back, Jacobsen, Utzon, Kjaerholm, Wegner, and all you other great Danes.
Miyoko Ohtake
Modern Istanbul Design: Autoban
Istanbul modern? In a word, it’s Autoban.
v
Virginia Gardiner
An Introduction to Manufacturing
If the design world feels like an endless parade of products, then the gnashing maws of industrial production assuredly underpin...
Definitive Collections
We all know not to judge a book by its cover, or people by the company they keep.