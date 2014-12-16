Dwell and GoodWeave Explore Ethical Design

With a focus on ending child labor in the rug industry and beyond, a Dwell-hosted conversation in Los Angeles last month shed light on sustainable design practices.

Last week, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to two champions for children: Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi, the founder of GoodWeave, which works to end child labor in the rug industry. Last month, Dwell hosted a conversation at the Sherle Wagner showroom in Los Angeles, The Unseen Hand: Craft, Design, and Social Change that included Scott Welker, director of business development for GoodWeave, designer Kristi Nelson of KMNelson Design, designer Shirley Shivhon, and Ahmad Ahmadi, co-owner of Ariana Rugs. Evan Geoffroy, president of Sherle Wagner, welcomed guests to the standing-room-only event, which included a conversation about the steps designers can take to make informed choices on ethical sources that affect their and their clients’ buying decisions.