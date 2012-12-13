Dwell & DDG Holiday Party at 345meatpacking

This Monday, Dwell co-hosted a holiday celebration of design at DDG's newly unveiled 345meatpacking condoplex in New York City. The 37-unit condo building was shrouded in a Yayoi Kusama covering until its unveiling last week, and the event gave attendees the opportunity to peek inside the 11-story building fronted in hand-laid Kolumba brick imported from Denmark. The building is topped with a three-story bronze exterior and rooftop garden.

The doors to two model units were opened to party-goers who mingled among furnishings brought together by the Future Perfect and BDDW. The pieces were highlighted by fixtures from lighting designers Lindsey Adelman and Roll & Hill. Accented by artwork selected by gallery Mixed Greens, the units provided a warm ambience for a holiday gathering. Click through our slideshow for a preview of the interiors.