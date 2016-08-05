Dusen Dusen x Visual Magnetics

Fashion-forward designer Dusen Dusen created a large-scale, gradient-on-gradient ModuLayer wallcovering installation in collaboration with Visual Magnetics for WantedDesign 2015. Bold shapes made in Dusen Dusen’s signature paper cut-outs method disappear and shift when they are moved around on the gradient background layer. The collaboration was one of the featured installations at the opening party of NYCXDesign 2015 (NYC Design Week) Visitors were able to interact with the piece in a playful way, moving around the pattern to alter the wallcovering design.