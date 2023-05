The largest of the three yurt structures houses the living and dining rooms and provides panoramic views. A geometric hide rug by Dedalo Rugs ties in pops of red from Eero Saarinen's Womb Chair, and pale blue from the Room and Board cushions on the sofa. The homeowners sourced the Oggetti Showtime coffee table from Wayfair. A pair of Kichler pendants define the dining area.