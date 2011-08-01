Dror-Designed Soho Synagogue

Designed by Studio Dror, the new SoHo Synagogue in New York aims to translate the inspiration of Judaism to a new generation. Founders Rabbi Dovi Scheiner and his wife Esty Scheiner invited Dror to create a space that melds religious traditions with a thoroughly modern aesthetic, a surprisingly raw and industrial space, and the open-minded local Jewish community. "I intended for the SoHo Synagogue to be an inspiring, creative shelter to bring a new light onto the religious traditions," says Dror. Here's a look inside, with photos by John M. Hall.