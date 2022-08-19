SubscribeSign In
Dreamy Homes

A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
The expansive windows offer unparalleled views of La Plata peak while also providing lots of natural light to the living room and kitchen.
New year, new hue—we speak to six brands about the shades that’ll be big in 2023.
Planning regulations required a gable roof, which the architects split into four shed roofs carefully designed to respond to heavy snow shed and meet spatial and aesthetic wishes.
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
Before: While doing construction on one house, Mairead Murphy and her partner bought the neighboring home (on the left) in an effort to save it and fix it up. That project has since been dubbed Next Door House #2.
The new Nook Collection campaign was shot at the home of Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan. “I’ve always had a passion for interior design, starting with my own boutique stores and houses,” shares Dinnigan. “For me, there is an overlap because my starting point is always with color and I’m passionate about textiles, proportion, and scale in both fashion and interiors.” In the bedroom, a Malawi Nook rug in Oatmeal offers a tactile underfoot experience that elevates the simple act of going to bed or getting up in the morning.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
Black cedar siding gives way to bright interiors in the idyllic Highland Bungalow.
Glenn Lazzaro and Azin Valy wrapped up a remodel of their 1965 midcentury chalet in White Lake last year.
Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
The architect added a deck at the front of the house to extend the living room. "By keeping it uncovered, you’re allowed to encroach into the setback just a little bit," says Nwankpa Gillespie. "So, we were able to get quite a large porch. That was one way that allowed us to open up the doors to the front yard."
The house had been built in 1983 by a structural engineer for his family and Tiffany loved the diagonal cedar siding, so she cleaned it up and refinished the exterior in Benjamin Moore “Black” Arborcoat stain.
Undeterred by the pandemic—and with their one-year-old daughter in tow—Danielle and Ely Franko spend seven months overhauling a former hay barn.
