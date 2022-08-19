Dreamy Homes
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
The new Nook Collection campaign was shot at the home of Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan. “I’ve always had a passion for interior design, starting with my own boutique stores and houses,” shares Dinnigan. “For me, there is an overlap because my starting point is always with color and I’m passionate about textiles, proportion, and scale in both fashion and interiors.” In the bedroom, a Malawi Nook rug in Oatmeal offers a tactile underfoot experience that elevates the simple act of going to bed or getting up in the morning.
The architect added a deck at the front of the house to extend the living room. "By keeping it uncovered, you’re allowed to encroach into the setback just a little bit," says Nwankpa Gillespie. "So, we were able to get quite a large porch. That was one way that allowed us to open up the doors to the front yard."
