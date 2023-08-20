The living area in the main home is a spacious volume that opens onto the wraparound deck. The suspended bridge between the primary suite and the study blends with the interior architecture.
The reading nook was a special request of Ali’s. “She wanted a semihidden corner that was still connected to the living room,” says Syla. “It’s a special spot.”
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
Every room of the home has a view of the sea, and the salty air patinas the bespoke cedar panels over time.