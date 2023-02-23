The cut-out in the oak cabinetry denotes a sleeping nook for the couple’s cat Mitten.
The slat wall treatment is continued, with the powder-coated metal railing “creating a different language,” says Gregga. Adds Sean: The railing “has such a good feel in your hand.”
The office/library acts as a transition area that “slows the separation” between the main living spaces and the primary bedroom, says Sean.
The pink and blue color scheme was influenced by the couple’s Kandinsky print. “I have carried around dozens of books to the many places I've lived for a long time,” says Rachel, who now has a home for the collection here.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
The living room was kept the same, and existing oak floors refinished.
Tyler created steel window boxes with depth to help filter sunlight and protect the glass from rainy weather.
A skylight in the primary bathroom floods the space, tiled with bright white ceramic tile, with soft sunlight.
Tyler fabricated the metal stair rail, which contrasts with the brick flooring in the entry, the wood stair treads, and the concrete flooring of the living area.
The kitchen showcases stainless steel counters created by Tyler, a metal fabricator. The greenery from the outdoors pours in through the large windows, creating connection between the interior and the exterior.
The team created an open floor plan for the interior, where the kitchen opens to the dining and the living areas. Concrete flooring lends a soothing quality to the rooms, where there's a built-in concrete bench that also acts as a plinth for the fireplace.
A variety of trees, including cedar, fir, maple, hemlock, and redwoods, tower right around the exterior of the home, which features a wraparound covered terrace. "There was a desire to filter sunlight and demarcate the area,