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Collection by Jennifer

DREAM HOUSE

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Vast windows were added to fill the living , kitchen and dining area with natural light.
Vast windows were added to fill the living , kitchen and dining area with natural light.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”